Opposition Tells IMF It Will Review Deal If Government Changes

The Opposition has told the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that it will review the agreement reached with Sri Lanka if a new Government led by Sajith Premadasa takes office .

A group of representatives of the International Monetary Fund met the Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa today (25).

The current state of the economic process in this country and the steps to be taken in future in that regard had been discussed at length in this meeting held at the office of the Leader of the Opposition.

In particular, Sajith Premadasa has informed the IMF representatives about the government's domestic debt restructuring process and the impact it has had on the Employees Provident Fund belonging to working people of the country, the Opposition Leader's office said.

Discussions had also been held about reviewing the progress of the IMF agreement, reconsidering its issues and preparing a methodology friendly to the country by minimizing its impact and pressure on people.

Senior Head of Operations Peter Breuer, Deputy Head of Operations Katya Svirydzenka, Resident Representative of International Monetary Fund Dr. Sarwat Jahan, Economic Expert Manavee Abeyawickrama and Lan Huong Vu of the Communications Department attended this event.

MPs Dr. Harsha de Silva, Kabir Hashim, Professor G. L. MPs Peiris, Dr. Nalaka Godahewa, Harshana Rajakaruna and Velu Kumar participated in this meeting representing the opposition parliamentary group. (Colombo Gazette)