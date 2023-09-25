(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) Unisys Wins Recognition as DWS Leader

Unisys (NYSE: UIS) found its shares flat Monday. The company has been named a leader by prominent management consulting firm Avasant in its Digital Workplace Services 2023 RadarViewTM report. Avasant defines leaders as demonstrating consistent excellence and establishing industry trends and best practices through creativity and innovation. The annual RadarViewTM report assesses digital workplace service providers focused on enhancing employee experience and productivity.

This recognition marks the second year Avasant has identified Unisys as a digital workplace services leader in its annual RadarViewTM report. In 2022, Unisys was recognized as a leader in the rapidly evolving hybrid workplace, offering progressive digital workplace services to help businesses adapt to evolving work environments. Unisys remains a leader in the space because of its continuous innovation and expanded solutions and services. The company also plans to increase its investments in generative AI (artificial intelligence) in the coming year, a technology Avasant recognizes has many use cases and will transform the digital workplace.

"Unisys offers an array of solutions that empower workforces to get the job done securely from anywhere, anytime and on any device," said Joel Raper, senior vice president and general manager of Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS) at Unisys. "As a market leader, we remain committed to helping clients achieve breakthroughs, progressing our capabilities to stay ahead of trends, and delivering quality centralized solutions and services to our clients."

UIS shares nosed up a penny to $3.24.

