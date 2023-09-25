Viral Tiktok Videos From Peshawar Central Jail Raise Concerns

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Aftab Mohmand

Recent revelations surrounding viral videos originating from Peshawar's Central Jail have stirred controversy and raised questions about security measures within the facility. Falak Niaz, the brother of an inmate named Raz Muhammad, has come forward with alarming claims regarding these videos.

Niaz disclosed in a letter addressed to the Superintendent of Peshawar Central Jail that the viral videos in question are, indeed, recent recordings. He expressed deep concern over his brother Raz Muhammad's regular use of a touchscreen mobile phone while incarcerated. Raz Muhammad, astonishingly, has been producing TikTok videos within the confines of the jail, which subsequently gain traction on social media platforms. Moreover, he has been engaging in video calls with transvestites throughout the night, raising serious security issues.

The situation has escalated to the point where Raz Muhammad is allegedly using his mobile phone to issue threats to individuals outside the prison, causing considerable distress to his family. In light of these allegations, Falak Niaz has supplied the jail administration with messages and videos involving Raz Muhammad as supporting evidence.

Furthermore, Falak Niaz has asserted that certain members of the prison administration may be complicit in enabling these activities. He urgently calls for a ban on the use of touchscreen mobile phones by his incarcerated brother and requests a thorough and transparent inquiry into the matter.

In an effort to bring this matter to the attention of higher authorities, Falak Niaz has also notified the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inspector General of Prisons, and the Home Secretary through a formal letter.

It is essential to note that the use of touchscreen mobile phones is strictly prohibited for all prisoners in Peshawar's Central Jail. Despite these regulations, the emergence of TikTok videos recorded within the jail has cast doubt on the efficacy of the prison administration's oversight.

Responding to these developments, the Central Jail Administration issued a statement refuting the allegations circulating on social media. They assert that these claims are unfounded and motivated by personal interests. The jail administration contends that the videos in question are quite old and predate the present administration's tenure. Moreover, departmental inquiries have been initiated in response to these videos, with ongoing investigations into certain cases.

The statement emphasizes that the primary objective of this negative propaganda is to undermine the credibility of the current jail administration, a ploy that has proven unsuccessful. The administration reiterates its commitment to enforcing the prohibition of restricted items within the prison, with continuous search operations aimed at preventing their use by inmates.

