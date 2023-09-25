Diplomatic Dispute Escalates: India Halts Visa Applications for Canadian Citizens

(MENAFN) Amidst an escalating diplomatic feud, India has taken the decision to suspend visa applications for Canadian citizens, a move that underscores the deepening rift between the two nations. This decision by New Delhi represents the latest development in an increasingly contentious standoff, ignited by Canada's allegations implicating the Indian government in the alleged murder of Sikh separatist figure, Hardeep Singh Nijjar.



A spokesperson for India's Ministry of External Affairs announced on Thursday that the suspension of visa processing stems from concerns over security threats directed towards the Indian High Commission and consulates operating in Canada. These perceived threats have disrupted their standard operational capacity, necessitating the temporary halt in visa application processing. Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson, conveyed, "Accordingly, our High Commission and consulates are temporarily unable to process visa applications." He further indicated that the situation will be subject to ongoing review.



This suspension encompasses all visa categories, extending to e-visas, highlighting the comprehensive nature of the measure. However, it is important to note that this restriction does not impede individuals holding Overseas Citizenship of India status or valid visas from traveling to India. These individuals retain their ability to enter the country despite the broader suspension.

The diplomatic impasse between India and Canada is rooted in the grave allegations surrounding the role of the Indian government in the purported assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. As tensions continue to mount, the suspension of visa applications emerges as a significant manifestation of India's response to these allegations. The broader implications of this development on bilateral relations and the potential for diplomatic resolution remain to be seen, as both nations navigate this contentious chapter in their diplomatic history.



