Armed Forces Of Ukraine Successfully Holding Recently Liberated Territory British Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the last week, the Russian troops made efforts to conduct local counter attacks against the advancing Ukrainian forces in Orikhiv and Bakhmut directions, but the invaders are unable to regain the territories liberated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is stated in the intelligence report by the UK Ministry of Defence.

Over the last week, Russian forces have made a concerted effort to conduct local counter attacks against advancing Ukrainian forces in both the Orikhiv and Bakhmut sectors.

“In both areas, Ukrainian forces have defeated the Russian attacks and maintained their hold on recently liberated territory,” reads the report.

As noted, comments posted by the Russian military community suggest extreme disillusionment amongst those involved in these counter attacks, especially near Bakhmut, with reports of 'ill-conceived' advances, lack of artillery support, and heavy casualties

However, over the last nine months, the Russian force in Ukraine has proved itself capable of conducting stalwart defensive operations, the UK Ministry of Defence believes.