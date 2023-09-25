Residential Building Destroyed By Russians Being Restored In Bucha

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Bucha, in the Kyiv region, another residential building destroyed during active hostilities in the city is being restored at the expense of the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression.





The Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The apartment building was severely damaged: windows were smashed, the roof and interfloor ceilings were destroyed, some apartments burned out, causing damage to utility networks," the report says.

According to the Kyiv Regional Administration, the overhaul work has already begun. It is planned to restore and insulate the facade, replace the roof, as well as damaged windows in the building and on the balconies, and arrange interfloor floors.

In addition, it is planned to carry out interior finishing of the damaged apartments and restore communications.

As reported, a residential building in Irpin is being restored at the expense of the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression, and repair and construction work has already begun there.