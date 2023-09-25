Lithuanian Diplomats Visit De-Occupied Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Lithuanian delegation visited Kalynivske community in the de-occupied territory of Kherson region.

"Lithuanian diplomats visited Kalynivske community," the Kherson Regional Military Administration reports .

As noted, the delegation was headed by Member of the European Parliament from Lithuania Andrius Kubilius. During the visit, the issues of reconstruction and development of settlements of Kalynivske community in Beryslav district were discussed.

The Administration also informs that humanitarian cargo from Lithuanian volunteer organizations arrived – 20 beds for local residents, a Skoda car and a set of tools for a utility company, sweets for children.

As reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the right-bank part of Kherson region, in particular the city of Kherson, in autumn 2022. Part of the region, located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, is temporarily occupied by Russian troops.

Photos: Telegram/Kherson Regional Military Administration