Yerevan's Denial Of Armenian Troops In Karabakh Worsens Case - Russian Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Yerevan's
denial of the presence of Armenian armed formations in Karabakh has
inflamed the situation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.
As it is noted, due to the shortsightedness of the Armenian
leadership, it was not possible to realize a number of agreements
in the sphere of strengthening Armenia's security.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the situation was also
aggravated by Yerevan's persistent denial of the presence of
Armenian armed formations in Karabakh after November 10, 2020,
which became one of the key reasons for the last aggravation in
September. The agreement on the withdrawal of the remaining
Armenian units reached through the mediation of the RCC on
September 20 revealed the real picture and created prerequisites
for sustainable de-escalation.
Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during an
address to his fellow citizens that the Collective Security Treaty
Organization and the tools of the Armenian-Russian strategic
partnership are not enough to ensure Armenia's external
security.
In addition, Pashinyan, in an interview with the Italian
newspaper La Repubblica, made the assertion that "Russia is
distancing itself from the South Caucasus". According to the prime
minister, Russian peacekeepers "do not control the Lachin road"
because "Russia is either unwilling or unable to do so".
MENAFN25092023000187011040ID1107135932
