Yerevan's Denial Of Armenian Troops In Karabakh Worsens Case - Russian Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Yerevan's denial of the presence of Armenian armed formations in Karabakh has inflamed the situation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

As it is noted, due to the shortsightedness of the Armenian leadership, it was not possible to realize a number of agreements in the sphere of strengthening Armenia's security.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the situation was also aggravated by Yerevan's persistent denial of the presence of Armenian armed formations in Karabakh after November 10, 2020, which became one of the key reasons for the last aggravation in September. The agreement on the withdrawal of the remaining Armenian units reached through the mediation of the RCC on September 20 revealed the real picture and created prerequisites for sustainable de-escalation.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during an address to his fellow citizens that the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the tools of the Armenian-Russian strategic partnership are not enough to ensure Armenia's external security.

In addition, Pashinyan, in an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, made the assertion that "Russia is distancing itself from the South Caucasus". According to the prime minister, Russian peacekeepers "do not control the Lachin road" because "Russia is either unwilling or unable to do so".