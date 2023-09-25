Armenian PM Trying To Avoid Responsibility For Failures In Domestic, Foreign Policy - Russian MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. The message
from Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, dated September 24,
2023, contains unacceptable attacks against Russia and can only
evoke rejection, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.
"It's an attempt to shift responsibility for failures in
domestic and foreign policy onto Moscow. Nikol Pashinyan's recent
statements confirm our previous conclusions that the processes
instigated by the West and fueled by Yerevan are not episodic but
systemic and are destructive for his own country and our allied
relations," the ministry noted.
"The prime minister, in fact, admitted that Armenia had been
deliberately prepared for a shift away from Russia all this time.
His steps aimed at setting a new Western vector for Armenia's
development are unconvincingly justified by alleged mistakes made
by Russia and the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization),"
the ministry pointed out.
"At the same time, it's forgotten that our states share many
interests in security and development, and the US and other NATO
countries have set as their goal not only to strategically damage
Russia but also to destabilize our common Eurasian space," the
ministry added.
Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during an
address to his fellow citizens that the Collective Security Treaty
Organization and the tools of the Armenian-Russian strategic
partnership are not enough to ensure Armenia's external
security.
In addition, Pashinyan, in an interview with the Italian
newspaper La Repubblica, made the assertion that "Russia is
distancing itself from the South Caucasus". According to the prime
minister, Russian peacekeepers [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan
under the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and
Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war] "do not
control the Lachin road" because "Russia is either unwilling or
unable to do so".
