Finnish Water And Wastewater Treatment Company Eyes To Open Subsidiary In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 25. Finnish
Econet Oy (water and wastewater treatment company) plans to open a
subsidiary in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.
Mika Karkkainen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Econet,
stated that Uzbekistan understands the great importance of clean
water from the point of view of the development of society as a
whole.
“Finland's internationally recognized experience in the field of
water resources can make a valuable contribution to ensuring the
availability of clean water and sustainable development of the
environment in Uzbekistan,” he added.
Econet has been planning and implementing water and wastewater
treatment projects for industrial and municipal operators in 41
countries since 2002. Now that the company is expanding into the
Central Asian market, its main goal is to participate in emerging
markets and infrastructure projects in the Central Asian
region.
Earlier this year, Uzbekistan and Finland discussed development
of trade and economic cooperation on the 5th meeting of the
Uzbek-Finnish Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic,
Scientific and Technical Cooperation (IGC).
During the meeting, the parties discussed and agreed on issues
of increasing cooperation in trade, economic, investment,
industrial, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
At the end of the meeting, the diplomats expressed their mutual
commitment to increasing cooperation in these areas, stressing that
the synergy of high-tech innovations and scientific developments of
Finland with the infrastructure and human resources potential of
Uzbekistan will contribute to the sustainable improvement of the
multifaceted partnership of both states.
MENAFN25092023000187011040ID1107135930
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.