Finnish Water And Wastewater Treatment Company Eyes To Open Subsidiary In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 25. Finnish Econet Oy (water and wastewater treatment company) plans to open a subsidiary in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

Mika Karkkainen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Econet, stated that Uzbekistan understands the great importance of clean water from the point of view of the development of society as a whole.

“Finland's internationally recognized experience in the field of water resources can make a valuable contribution to ensuring the availability of clean water and sustainable development of the environment in Uzbekistan,” he added.

Econet has been planning and implementing water and wastewater treatment projects for industrial and municipal operators in 41 countries since 2002. Now that the company is expanding into the Central Asian market, its main goal is to participate in emerging markets and infrastructure projects in the Central Asian region.

Earlier this year, Uzbekistan and Finland discussed development of trade and economic cooperation on the 5th meeting of the Uzbek-Finnish Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation (IGC).

During the meeting, the parties discussed and agreed on issues of increasing cooperation in trade, economic, investment, industrial, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

At the end of the meeting, the diplomats expressed their mutual commitment to increasing cooperation in these areas, stressing that the synergy of high-tech innovations and scientific developments of Finland with the infrastructure and human resources potential of Uzbekistan will contribute to the sustainable improvement of the multifaceted partnership of both states.