Weaponry Varieties Seized In Azerbaijan's Kalbajar (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25.
Combat
equipment has once again been confiscated in Kalbajar, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense
Ministry.
According to the information, military equipment, weapons, and
ammunition belonging to the formations of the Armenian armed forces
and illegal Armenian armed formations were found in the territory
of Kalbajar district.
It was noted that the confiscated artillery units, military
vehicles of various purposes, hand grenades and other ammunition
were delivered to the collection point in the territory of Kalbajar
region.
