Weaponry Varieties Seized In Azerbaijan's Kalbajar (VIDEO)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Combat equipment has once again been confiscated in Kalbajar, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the information, military equipment, weapons, and ammunition belonging to the formations of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed formations were found in the territory of Kalbajar district.

It was noted that the confiscated artillery units, military vehicles of various purposes, hand grenades and other ammunition were delivered to the collection point in the territory of Kalbajar region.

