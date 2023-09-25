Elderly Armenians In Karabakh Under Doctor's Observation - Azerbaijani Presidential Administration

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Elderly residents of Armenian origin are under the supervision of a doctor, responsible for contacts with Armenian residents living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, Ramin Mammadov said during a meeting in Khojaly with representatives of Armenian residents of Karabakh, Trend reports.

