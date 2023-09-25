Monday, 25 September 2023 06:55 GMT

Elderly Armenians In Karabakh Under Doctor's Observation - Azerbaijani Presidential Administration


9/25/2023 10:08:43 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Elderly residents of Armenian origin are under the supervision of a doctor, responsible for contacts with Armenian residents living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, Ramin Mammadov said during a meeting in Khojaly with representatives of Armenian residents of Karabakh, Trend reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN25092023000187011040ID1107135928

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search