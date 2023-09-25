Kyrgyzstan's Hydropower Projects To Boost Central Asia's Sustainability

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 25. The implementation of hydropower projects in Kyrgyzstan will meet the energy needs of the region and, by doing so, create favorable conditions for the sustainable development of Central Asian countries, Trend reports.

This statement was made by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, during the Innoprom Kazakhstan 2023 International Industrial Exhibition in Astana.

"We want to develop a number of environmentally sustainable hydropower plants on our land gradually. One of the most potential venues for the growth of trade and economic ties is the exhibition that is taking place today," Japarov said.

He also underlined the significance of adopting all-encompassing policies to advance business and the economy.

"Along with other current issues, the world's rapid depletion of natural resources makes it necessary for us to take more decisive action in order to overcome obstacles and benefit from the approaching "fourth industrial revolution," Japarov pointed out.

According to him, the new prospects of industrial transformation offer great potential for improving the quality of humans' lives and addressing many pressing issues, but they also bring about new challenges.

"Through the use of contemporary solutions, logistics will significantly advance. Overall, sensible resource use, including the use of natural resources, will increase. The economy will become more predictable and transparent, and it will develop quickly," the chairman said.

The Innoprom Kazakhstan 2023 International Industrial Exhibition is taking place at the EXPO International Exhibition Center in Astana from September 25 through 27. Leading industrial and cutting-edge businesses from more than 20 different nations are exhibiting at the event.