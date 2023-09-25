Kyrgyzstan's Hydropower Projects To Boost Central Asia's Sustainability

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 25. The
implementation of hydropower projects in Kyrgyzstan will meet the
energy needs of the region and, by doing so, create favorable
conditions for the sustainable development of Central Asian
countries, Trend reports.
This statement was made by the Chairman of the Cabinet of
Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, during the Innoprom
Kazakhstan 2023 International Industrial Exhibition in Astana.
"We want to develop a number of environmentally sustainable
hydropower plants on our land gradually. One of the most potential
venues for the growth of trade and economic ties is the exhibition
that is taking place today," Japarov said.
He also underlined the significance of adopting all-encompassing
policies to advance business and the economy.
"Along with other current issues, the world's rapid depletion of
natural resources makes it necessary for us to take more decisive
action in order to overcome obstacles and benefit from the
approaching "fourth industrial revolution," Japarov pointed
out.
According to him, the new prospects of industrial transformation
offer great potential for improving the quality of humans' lives
and addressing many pressing issues, but they also bring about new
challenges.
"Through the use of contemporary solutions, logistics will
significantly advance. Overall, sensible resource use, including
the use of natural resources, will increase. The economy will
become more predictable and transparent, and it will develop
quickly," the chairman said.
The Innoprom Kazakhstan 2023 International Industrial Exhibition
is taking place at the EXPO International Exhibition Center in
Astana from September 25 through 27. Leading industrial and
cutting-edge businesses from more than 20 different nations are
exhibiting at the event.
MENAFN25092023000187011040ID1107135927
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.