Turkmenistan Developing Analytical Ties With China And Other Central Asian Countries

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 25. Turkmenistan's delegation took part in the 'China+Central Asia'
third think tank forum, which was held in Xi'an, Shaanxi province
of China, Trend reports.
The forum was dedicated to the "Unite Efforts to Create a Closer
Community of Common Destiny for China-Central Asia" topic, and more
than a hundred experts and scientists gathered at the forum
site.
Within the framework of the forum, the tasks of modernization in
the context of cultural and civilizational diversity aimed at
improving the socio-economic situation of the participating
countries and strengthening interregional cooperation were
discussed.
During the forum, recommendations were made regarding the
possibilities and effective ways to create a closer community of
the countries of the region, conditions for further development and
deepening of ties, ensuring universal well-being, peace and
prosperity.
