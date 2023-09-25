Turkmenistan Developing Analytical Ties With China And Other Central Asian Countries

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 25. Turkmenistan's delegation took part in the 'China+Central Asia' third think tank forum, which was held in Xi'an, Shaanxi province of China, Trend reports.

The forum was dedicated to the "Unite Efforts to Create a Closer Community of Common Destiny for China-Central Asia" topic, and more than a hundred experts and scientists gathered at the forum site.

Within the framework of the forum, the tasks of modernization in the context of cultural and civilizational diversity aimed at improving the socio-economic situation of the participating countries and strengthening interregional cooperation were discussed.

During the forum, recommendations were made regarding the possibilities and effective ways to create a closer community of the countries of the region, conditions for further development and deepening of ties, ensuring universal well-being, peace and prosperity.