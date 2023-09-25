Monday, 25 September 2023 06:54 GMT

European Peace Facility: Council Adopts An Assistance Measure In Support Of Beninese Armed Forces


The Council today adopted an assistance measure under the
European Peace Facility
worth €11.75 million
 to support the
Beninese Armed Forces .

It will, in particular, focus on supporting the Operation Mirador deployed in the northern parts of Benin since 2022.

Through this assistance measure, the EU will provide
intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft
 and

Unmanned Air Systems , including spare parts and maintenance training, in full respect of relevant international law, in particular international human rights law and international humanitarian law.

