European Peace Facility: Council Adopts An Assistance Measure In Support Of Beninese Armed Forces

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo
The Council today adopted an assistance measure under the
European Peace Facility
worth €11.75 million
to support the
Beninese Armed Forces .
It will, in particular, focus on supporting the Operation Mirador deployed in the northern parts of Benin since 2022.
Through this assistance measure, the EU will provide
intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft
and
Unmanned Air Systems , including spare parts and maintenance training, in full respect of relevant international law, in particular international human rights law and international humanitarian law.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Council of the European Union.
MENAFN25092023002747001784ID1107135907
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.