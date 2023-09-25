European Peace Facility: Council Adopts An Assistance Measure In Support Of Beninese Armed Forces

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Council today adopted an assistance measure under the

European Peace Facility

worth €11.75 million

to support the

Beninese Armed Forces .

It will, in particular, focus on supporting the Operation Mirador deployed in the northern parts of Benin since 2022.

Through this assistance measure, the EU will provide

intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft

and



Unmanned Air Systems , including spare parts and maintenance training, in full respect of relevant international law, in particular international human rights law and international humanitarian law.

