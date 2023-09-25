Kuwait Cabinet Hails Crown Prince's Official Visit To China

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 25 (KUNA) - Kuwait Cabinet touched on the results of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah official visit to China to attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou and hold official talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

This came during the cabinet's weekly meeting Monday, chaired by Acting Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

After the meeting, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Acting Minister of National Assembly Affairs and Acting Minister of Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah stated the following:

The Cabinet was briefed on the memorandums of understanding signed between Kuwait and China during His Highness the Crown Prince visit, which are:

Green, low-carbon waste recycling system.

Environmental infrastructure for wastewater treatment plants.

Electrical energy system and renewable energy development.

Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port Project.

Free zones and economic zones.

Housing development.

Moreover, the Cabinet expressed satisfaction with the results of the successful and fruitful visit, which will contribute to advancing development, achieving aspirations, and completing development projects in the State of Kuwait.

Kuwaiti Cabinet mourned the late Sheikh Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, former Communications Minister who passed away earlier this week.

Further, the Cabinet discussed the presentation submitted by the Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and the Minister of State for Communications Fahad Al-Shu'la and some leaders of the Kuwait Municipality regarding the Fourth Master plan for the State of Kuwait 2040, in which it specified future urban goals and policies.

The Fourth Master Plan includes four regions, Kuwait's urban region, the norther economic region, the third southern industrial region, and the fourth western region, the minister pointed out. (end)

jy.aa











MENAFN25092023000071011013ID1107135904