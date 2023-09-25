Pan-Arab Talks To Delve Into Future Of News Media Tuesday

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methen

DUBAI, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Representatives of more than 160 media institutions from more than a dozen Arab countries will assemble for talks on Tuesday focusing on what the future has in store for the media industry in the region.

The gathering aims to provide a platform for greater cooperation among media bodies and journalists around the region, at a time of major technological advances that have altered global cultural and social landscape.

The two-day event represents one of the region's "largest gatherings" of journalists and media personnel alike, according to the head of a Dubai-based journalism center Dr. Maitha Buhamaid, underlining that participants will get the opportunity to exchange their knowhow and experiences in the field.

Among the objectives for the gathering, she cited more "transparency and accuracy" in relaying news to the general public is of paramount significance, in addition to more quality in the process of information exchange. (end)

