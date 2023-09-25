At The Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous Focus On Eco-Innovation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TURIN, Italy, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything is ready for the Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous. Organised by Monaco Marina Management (M3), experts in development, management and promotion of marinas & yacht clubs, the event takes place at the Yacht Club de Monaco on the 24-25th September. Final stage then for candidates in the run up to the International Smart & Sustainable Marina Awards, that will be presented at the end of the event which enables financiers, policymakers and innovators to get together and be put in contact with the whole marina ecosystem with a backdrop of sustainable tourism. The International Smart & Sustainable Marina Awards will be announced for three categories, Startups & Scaleups, Marinas, and Architects. This year there is also an ideas competition to inspire architects and students to create waterfront projects that are not only attractive and functional but also sustainable. The renowned French architect Jean-Michel Wilmotte will chair the jury to decide among the many entries.



“We want to encourage initiatives to build more eco-responsible yachting. Infrastructures such as marinas must reflect yachting today, a more restrained yachting in line with the environmental challenges we face today", says Bernard d'Alessandri, President Cluster Yachting Monaco and Yacht Club de Monaco General Secretary. This original event is supported by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, the government's Extended Monaco digital transition programme for the Principality, as well as UBS, MB92 Group, Bombardier, GV Investments, Xerjoff and Royal Caviar House.“Over 250 people representing the ecosystem will be present,” says José Marco Casellini, CEO of M3,“It's so important to put everyone in contact with those behind these innovations. Sustainability is at the heart of investment decisions today”.

To participate in the International Smart & Sustainable Marina Awards, winners will have gone through a selection process of one-on-one interviews then a Consensus Meeting with the 60+ experts that comprise the international Jury. This year again positive impact innovation experts, Blumorpho selected 50 startups and scaleups to be in the E-Catalogue, while Monaco Marina Management (M3) selected 20 marinas and architects from 26 countries from its network.



