QAWAYA: A Shining Beacon Of Sustainability, Philanthropy, And Innovation In Jewellery Industry

Founded on principles of sustainability and philanthropy, QAWAYA has quickly risen to prominence and earned accolades for its outstanding contributions.

BRADFORD, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- QAWAYA , the UK-based jewellery brand with sustainability at its core, has been making waves in the industry since its launch in December 2023. Founded on principles of environmental consciousness, community support, and philanthropy, QAWAYA has quickly risen to prominence and earned accolades for its outstanding contributions.

Backed by UK based fashion designers, known for their unique clothing attires and remarkable jewellery designs, QAWAYA has gained a significant following in the USA and Canada. With a client base that spans continents, the brand has captured the essence of timeless elegance combined with modern sustainability.

Key Highlights of QAWAYA:

Sustainability at the Core: QAWAYA places sustainability at the heart of its brand ethos. Every piece of jewellery is crafted with eco-friendly materials and processes, ensuring minimal environmental impact.

Giving Back: The brand's commitment to social responsibility shines through its pledge to donate 10% of net profits to various charitable causes. QAWAYA believes in making a positive impact on the world.

Community Support: QAWAYA actively supports local communities by sponsoring activities for young people and children. They believe in nurturing the future and providing opportunities for growth and development.

Environmental Responsibility: QAWAYA uses sustainable packaging and takes active steps to offset its carbon footprint, striving to reduce its environmental impact at every turn.

Award-Winning Brand: In a remarkable feat, QAWAYA was honoured with the Yorkshire Prestige Award as the Brand of the Year in its very first year of operation. This recognition speaks to the brand's exceptional dedication to quality and sustainability.

Five-Star Ratings: QAWAYA consistently receives five-star ratings on various platforms, reflecting its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

Fast Shipping: Customers can expect prompt and reliable delivery services, ensuring that their cherished pieces reach them in a timely manner.

Bespoke Designs: QAWAYA offers bespoke jewellery designs for all occasions, including anniversaries, engagements, and weddings. Each piece is meticulously crafted to capture the unique essence of every customer's love story.

In addition to its exquisite jewellery line, QAWAYA has introduced ANABI - Radiance Revive Powder. ANABI is a one-of-a-kind powder designed to make precious jewellery items shine within 60 seconds. This cost-effective solution has outperformed most conventional jewellery cleaning products, gaining popularity among many jewellers across the UK who use it as an in-house powder to restore the brilliance of their jewellery.

QAWAYA is poised to redefine the jewellery industry, showcasing the harmonious blend of sustainability, philanthropy, and innovation. As they continue to expand their footprint, the brand remains committed to its core values and the pursuit of excellence.

For more information about QAWAYA, its sustainable jewellery collections, and ANABI - Radiance Revive Powder

About QAWAYA:

QAWAYA is a UK-based jewellery brand founded on the principles of sustainability, community support, and philanthropy. Backed by fashion designer Syed Abbas, the brand has gained recognition for its unique jewellery designs and unwavering commitment to making a positive impact on the world. QAWAYA offers exquisite jewellery pieces crafted with eco-friendly materials, sponsors community activities for young people and children, and donates 10% of net profits to charitable causes. Additionally, they have introduced ANABI - Radiance Revive Powder, a revolutionary solution for jewellery cleaning.

