Landmark Women's Reservation Bill Passes in India's Parliament

(MENAFN) India's upper house of Parliament has achieved a significant milestone by approving a historic bill aimed at reserving one-third of seats in the lower house and state assemblies for women.



Known officially as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, the women's reservation bill garnered unanimous support from all 215 members present during the Rajya Sabha's session on Thursday. This follows the bill's successful passage in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of parliament, after an extensive eight-hour debate the day prior. The legislation now awaits the approval of President Droupadi Murmu before it can be formally enacted into law.



While this momentous bill has cleared significant parliamentary hurdles, its implementation is expected to be delayed until after 2027. This timeline is contingent on the completion of a national census and the subsequent demarcation of new boundaries for both parliamentary and assembly constituencies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the bill's passage, hailing it as a "defining moment" that will contribute to bolstering the representation and empowerment of women throughout India.



The passage of the women's reservation bill marks a monumental step forward for gender parity and political inclusivity in India. By reserving a significant portion of seats for women in the lower house and state assemblies, the legislation aims to address historical disparities and pave the way for a more equitable political landscape. With unanimous support from members of the Rajya Sabha, the bill underscores a unified commitment towards advancing the rights and influence of women in Indian governance.



President Droupadi Murmu's pending approval will be a crucial final step in solidifying the bill's status as law. Once enacted, it is poised to have far-reaching implications for women's participation in the political sphere, fostering a more diverse and representative democratic process. As India prepares for the forthcoming census and redistricting efforts, anticipation and optimism surround the transformative potential of this groundbreaking legislation.



