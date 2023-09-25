Tragedy Strikes Farmingdale High School's Annual Band Trip as Bus Crash Claims Two Lives

(MENAFN) A devastating bus crash on a New York motorway has left at least two individuals dead and dozens more injured. The incident occurred when one of six buses, transporting a marching band and dancers from Farmingdale High School in Long Island, veered off the road and tumbled down an embankment. This annual excursion was en route to a camp in Greeley, northeastern Pennsylvania, turning what was meant to be an educational outing into a heartbreaking tragedy.

Lt Col Richard Mazzone of the New York State Police reported that the ill-fated bus was carrying 40 pupils and four accompanying adults. Tragically, two lives were lost in the accident, identified as Gina Pellettiere, aged 43, and Beatrice Ferrari, aged 77. Additionally, five passengers are in critical condition and receiving medical care at local hospitals, according to state police.

The incident took place at approximately 1 pm local time, situated approximately 72 kilometers northwest of New York City. Preliminary assessments suggest that a tire failure may have played a role in this devastating event, as indicated by New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

This heart-wrenching tragedy has sent shockwaves through the Farmingdale High School community and beyond. The annual band trip, which was meant to be a source of camaraderie and shared experiences, has now been marked by profound loss and trauma. As investigators work to establish the exact circumstances of the crash, the focus remains on providing support and solace to the affected families and the wider school community in this difficult time.



