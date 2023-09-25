Turkish, Azerbaijani Presidents Convene Amid Escalating Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict and Mass Displacement

(MENAFN) Against the backdrop of intensifying conflict in the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan convened with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev.



Their meeting, held in Azerbaijan's autonomous Nakhchivan exclave—a narrow strip of Azerbaijani territory nestled amidst Armenia, Iran, and Turkey—comes amidst a surge of hostilities that has forced thousands of Armenians to flee the breakaway territory.



During this high-level encounter, Erdogan and Aliyev are set to deliberate on the evolving crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh. Additionally, they will preside over the official inauguration of a natural gas pipeline connecting the two nations, a project slated to contribute to the diversification of Nakhchivan's gas imports, reducing its reliance on Iranian sources.



As the conflict rages on, the Armenian government reported a significant influx of displaced individuals seeking refuge in Armenia. By late Monday morning, over 4,850 people had crossed into Armenian territory—an increase from approximately 3,000 recorded just seven hours prior.



The scenes captured by Armenian media depict buses carrying displaced individuals who have arrived from the embattled region, many of them without their personal belongings.



This meeting between Erdogan and Aliyev holds profound geopolitical implications, given the complex historical and territorial disputes at play in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Their discussions are expected to shape the trajectory of the ongoing crisis and influence the broader regional dynamics involving Armenia, Azerbaijan, and their respective allies. Furthermore, the inauguration of the gas pipeline signifies a significant step in fortifying the economic and energy ties between Turkey and Azerbaijan, potentially redefining regional energy flows in the process. The unfolding events in Nagorno-Karabakh underscore the urgent need for diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and work towards a sustainable resolution that addresses the interests and concerns of all parties involved.



