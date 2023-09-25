Venezuela Claims US Plans Military Base in Contested Guayana Esequiba Territory

(MENAFN) During a speech delivered to the United Nations General Assembly, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil asserted that the United States is pursuing the establishment of a military base in the Guayana Esequiba region. This area has been a subject of territorial dispute between Venezuela and Guyana, a conflict spanning over two centuries. Gil contended that the United States has positioned itself as a self-declared authority in Latin America, now inserting itself into this longstanding disagreement between Caracas and Georgetown.



According to Gil's statements, the United States government's alleged agenda revolves around the appropriation of Venezuela's oil resources, facilitated through collaboration with Exxon Mobil. This multinational corporation, he claimed, has effectively aligned the government of Guyana with its interests. This revelation sheds light on the complex geopolitical maneuvering and economic interests at play in the region.



The Guayana Esequiba area is recognized for its substantial reserves of oil and gas, particularly in its offshore territories. In recent times, exploration efforts in this contested region have predominantly been led by a consortium spearheaded by Exxon Mobil. This consortium has secured a drilling license from the government of Guyana, further amplifying tensions in the disputed territory. In a recent development, Guyana conducted another round of offshore oil bidding, attracting applications from industry giants like Exxon Mobil and TotalEnergies, as well as other prominent firms.



The situation in Guayana Esequiba encapsulates the intersection of geopolitical disputes and economic interests, with potentially far-reaching implications for the region. The allegations of United States involvement in establishing a military base in this contested territory add another layer of complexity to the ongoing conflict between Venezuela and Guyana. As stakeholders navigate these intricate dynamics, the global community watches closely, cognizant of the potential ramifications for the broader geopolitical landscape and the valuable natural resources at stake.



MENAFN25092023000045015687ID1107135861