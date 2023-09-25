Evergent Expands Presence In Africa With Launch Of New Identity And Subscriber Management System For E.Tv

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergent, the customer management and monetization leader for streaming and digital subscription businesses, and e.tv, South Africa's largest independent and free-to-air television channel, today announced a new partnership to deploy Evergent's tools for identity and subscriber management for their eVOD offering. The new partnership will enable e.tv's continued growth in South Africa through flexible and innovative approaches to subscription and service offerings.



According to a 2023 report from Statista, the global market for OTT video is expected to exceed $450 billion by 2027. For regional OTT media providers, the challenge of increasing scale is compounded by the complexity of managing multiple currencies and languages. Evergent's identity and subscriber management system allows media operators like e.tv to seamlessly integrate different languages and currencies, removing the barriers to international expansion.



“For the past few years, the media and entertainment landscape has been characterized by fragmentation and competition,” said Vijay Sajja, founder and CEO of Evergent.“Media providers are now looking to consolidate their position and increase market share, but the complications of working across multiple countries or regions can limit a company's ability to scale. Forward-thinking businesses like e.tv demonstrate what's possible when organizations look beyond their borders and use technology innovation to become regional leaders.”

The new partnership between Evergent and e.tv replaces the company's existing solutions for identity and subscriber management, consolidating tools in a single, unified platform. Evergent's suite of customer relationship management tools make it possible for OTT video providers to experiment with new customer strategies, supporting agile business improvements and rapid expansion.

“Our goal at e.tv is to share amazing stories with the largest possible audience, regardless of race, gender, age, or income,” said Khalik Sherrif, group CEO at eMedia.“This new technology- and data-driven approach to subscriber and identity management makes it significantly easier for our company to reach new audiences and expand our presence in South Africa and beyond.”

“Building and maintaining a leading regional OTT provider is a complicated technical challenge, and it requires a great deal of nuance and flexibility to meet the needs of a diverse and growing customer base,” said Junior Qwabe, group CTO at eMedia.“Our relationship with Evergent gives us the confidence needed to pursue new strategies and opportunities.”



Based in Sunnyvale, CA, Evergent delivers customer relationship management tools for global digital media, entertainment and telecommunications providers. With customers in 175 countries ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, Evergent creates flexible, user-friendly solutions that enable each customer to streamline their CRM processes and maximize monetization efforts. For more information, visit .



eMedia is South Africa's biggest broadcaster. Established in 1998 as a single channel station e.tv, the broadcaster has grown into a multi-channel and multi-platform service over the last two decades, and appeals to all races, genders, ages and income groups. We are the destination of choice for local and international content, the home of entertainment and great stories.

