Drone Nerds To Carry DJI's Most Advanced Mini-Camera Drone, The Mini 4 Pro

DJI has just unveiled its most advanced mini-camera drone, the Mini 4 Pro. It integrates powerful imaging capabilities, omnidirectional obstacle sensing, ActiveTrack 360° with the new Trace Mode, and 20km FHD video transmission, bringing even more things to love for pros and beginners alike. As a DJI premier partner in North America, Drone Nerds, an enterprise and consumer drone technology provider, will carry the Mini 4 Pro in its inventory.

Weighing less than 249 g, the Mini 4 Pro was designed for convenience on the go. Drone pilots can capture more complex details easily with its camera, powered by a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor featuring Dual Native ISO Fusion, f/1.7 aperture, and 2.4μm 4-in-1 pixels. In addition, it is possible to capture more highlight and shadow details with a high dynamic range for better results in every frame.

Enhanced Visual Capabilities

The Mini 4 Pro allows pilots to get detailed and vibrant scenes with 4K/60fps HDR and 4K/100fps video, while 10-bit D-Log M and HLG help capture a stunning range of colors and provide more flexibility while editing and sharing.

Its advanced features, like the 4K/60fps HDR, make it possible to capture nuances of sunset or sunrise in true-to-life quality. Action on the trails, at the beach, or in your own backyard can also be captured in slow motion with 4k clarity at 100fps.

For darker settings, the improved noise reduction algorithm of Mini 4 Pro's Night Shots video effectively suppresses noise and facilitates clearer, cleaner footage right from the camera.

The new mini-camera drone has other enhanced features like the True Vertical Shooting, Large-Angle Tilt, and Digital Zoom that enable the creation of recording optimized for social media, with increased cinematic potential, and greater reach.

Fly Longer and Safer

With the DJI Mini 4 Pro's Intelligent Flight Battery, you can leave battery concerns behind and stay focused on creation. Enjoy up to 34 minutes of flight time, or upgrade to the Intelligent Flight Battery Plus to enjoy an extra-long 45-minute max flight time.

It also has omnidirectional obstacle sensing for safer adventures. With four wide-angle vision sensors and a pair of downward vision sensors, it detects obstacles from all angles. Advanced Pilot Assistance Systems (APAS) ensures additional safety by enabling automatic braking and bypassing during flight.

The DJI Mini 4 Pro is ready to pre-order today. Check out this amazing mini-camera drone and upgrade your adventures!

About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always FlyingTM program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more. For more information, visit dronenerds.

