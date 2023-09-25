Iran Signals Willingness to Rejoin Nuclear Deal, Pending Reciprocity from Other Parties

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Iran's Foreign Ministry has conveyed its readiness to earnestly contemplate a return to full compliance with the pivotal 2015 nuclear agreement, provided that the other signatories, including the United States, reciprocate their commitment. This announcement underscores Iran's willingness to engage in diplomatic efforts aimed at reinstating the landmark deal, which saw a unilateral withdrawal by the United States in 2018.



As per a statement released on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held discussions with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, during which he emphasized Tehran's continued communication with Washington. Notably, Amir-Abdollahian highlighted that Oman's proposal for salvaging the deal remains a viable option and is still open for consideration.



"The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is within our serious consideration, should the other parties demonstrate their readiness," Minister Amir-Abdollahian affirmed. This statement reaffirms Iran's willingness to engage constructively in the diplomatic process, provided that all parties involved display a genuine commitment to the terms of the agreement.



Furthermore, the Foreign Minister disclosed that Tehran has engaged in productive consultations with Secretary-General Guterres, particularly in regard to critical matters such as the potential prisoner swap between Iran and the United States, as well as the release of Iran's frozen assets in South Korea. These discussions reflect a broader commitment to addressing key issues surrounding the JCPOA and related diplomatic initiatives.



This development highlights a significant stride towards potential diplomatic resolution in a complex and long-standing geopolitical issue. Iran's expressed seriousness about rejoining the JCPOA serves as a pivotal moment in the ongoing negotiations, underscoring the importance of reciprocal commitment from all parties involved. As discussions continue, the international community watches closely, hoping for a constructive and cooperative approach towards reinstating the 2015 nuclear deal.



