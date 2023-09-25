Utility Global To Present At Hydrogen Americas Summit 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CEO of revolutionary low carbon intensity hydrogen company to discuss the best options for decarbonizing industrial sectors with hydrogen applications

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Utility Global , the only decarbonization technology company pioneering the eXEROTM technology platform optimized for hard-to-abate industry sectors, today announced the company will present at the upcoming Hydrogen Americas Summit 2023 in Washington D.C. at the Ronald Reagan International Trade Center. Claus Nussgruber, chief executive officer for Utility Global, will discuss“Decarbonizing Hard to Abate Sectors through Hydrogen Applications” at 4:45PM EST on October 2, 2023.Mr. Nussgruber and the panel of experts will discuss how the key industrial sectors of cement, steel, petrochemicals, transport, mining (and others) can benefit from low carbon intensity hydrogen applications. The panel will also explore case studies of heavy industry hydrogen use for decarbonization and the exciting new technologies that are making ultra-clean hydrogen a mainstream solution.“Attempts to scale electrolysis with its huge renewable energy requirements or re-engineer existing hydrocarbon-based hydrogen processes is force-fitting current technologies to significantly changed requirements,” stated Nussgruber.“A successful energy transition requires new technology solutions tailored for a low carbon reality.”To schedule appointments with Utility Global at Hydrogen Americas Summit 2023, please email or click here for a list of available appointment times.For more information on Utility Global solutions and service details, visit###About Utility GlobalUtility Global is a Houston, Texas-based waste-gas-to-value company pioneering the eXEROTM technology platform to rapidly unlock an affordable beyond-net-zero low-carbon future. The company's mission is to deliver disruptive technology solutions that overcome legacy sustainability challenges through an unparalleled Innovation Engine and Rapid Commercialization Methodology. For more information on Utility Global, please visit .

