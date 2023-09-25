Utility Global To Present At ADIPEC 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Zero-electricity hydrogen production from waste gases to be center stage with technical presentation

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Utility Global , the only decarbonization technology company pioneering the eXEROTM technology platform optimized for hard-to-abate industry sectors, today announced the company will present at the upcoming ADIPEC in Abu Dhabi, UAE. DeLome Fair, vice president of engineering for Utility Global, will present“Producing Hydrogen from Waste Gas” at 10AM on October 3, 2023 in the Manufacturing Technical Theatre Hall 16 of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.The technical presentation will detail the function and testing of a zero-electricity electrolytic reactor developed to produce high purity hydrogen from waste gases which has the potential to drive industrial transformation to net zero. It will cover the science and technology of the reactor, describing how it utilizes a unique solid oxide approach and other innovative design principles to enable economic hydrogen production from waste gas without external electricity. It will also cover key results of the test pilot, providing real-world data from detailed analytical assessments.“ADIPEC is bringing together the best minds in energy and industrial manufacturing with the greatest technological advancements,” stated Fair.“We aim to show that rethinking decarbonization and producing clean hydrogen with a technology built for the energy transition offers industrial manufacturers a viable and near-term solution to both environmental and business challenges.”To schedule appointments with Utility Global at ADIPEC 2023, please email or click here for a list of available appointment times.For more information on Utility Global solutions and service details, visitAbout Utility GlobalUtility Global is a Houston, Texas-based waste-gas-to-value company pioneering the eXEROTM technology platform to rapidly unlock an affordable beyond-net-zero low-carbon future. The company's mission is to deliver disruptive technology solutions that overcome legacy sustainability challenges through an unparalleled Innovation Engine and Rapid Commercialization Methodology.For more information on Utility Global, please visit .

Nicolia Wiles

Prime TechPR, LLC

+1 5126987373

email us here