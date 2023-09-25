Residential Solar Energy Storage Market To Witness Stunning Growth With A CAGR Of 19.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Residential Solar Energy Storage

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Residential Solar Energy Storage Market is the latest research study released by USD Analytics evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities, and leveraging strategic and tactical decision-making support. The residential market Study is segmented by key region that is accelerating the marketization. The report is a great blend of qualitative and quantitative market data that was gathered and evaluated mostly through primary data and secondary sources. This also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the marketplace in the future. Some of the major giants covered East Penn Manufacturing Co Inc, ABB Ltd, ACME Cleantech Solutions Pvt Ltd, Adara Power, E3 DC, Enphase Energy Inc, E.ON UK Plc, Invinity Energy Systems plc, Mercedes Benz Group AG, Panasonic Holdings Corp, Samsung SDI Co Ltd, Shell plc, LG Electronics Inc, SOLARWATT GmbH, Sony Group Corp, Wanxiang New Energy LLC, The BYD Motors Inc, TotalEnergies SE, Trojan Battery Co LLC, Tesla Inc

The estimated size of the Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market in 2023 is approximately $1.1 billion. Over the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030, the market is anticipated to experience robust growth, with a projected growth rate of 19.6%. This growth trajectory is expected to propel the market to a valuation of around $3.9 billion by the year 2030.

Definition:

Residential Solar Energy Storage refers to the use of energy storage systems in households that have solar panels or photovoltaic (PV) systems installed. These systems allow homeowners to capture and store excess electricity generated by their solar panels during periods of abundant sunlight. The stored energy can then be used when the sun is not shining, such as during nighttime or cloudy days, reducing reliance on the grid and often resulting in cost savings. Residential solar energy storage systems typically consist of batteries, such as lithium-ion batteries, and associated control and management systems that enable the efficient storage and retrieval of solar-generated electricity for household use. This technology not only enhances energy self-sufficiency but also contributes to a more sustainable and resilient energy ecosystem by reducing dependence on fossil fuels and promoting the use of clean, renewable energy sources.

The Residential Solar Energy Storage Market research compliments and examines the disrupting forces and their role, and structure in a competitive environment for financial institutions and the markets. The Residential Solar Energy Storage transformation in consumers' engagement with financial services is mirrored from the supply side. To provide further guidance on how these trends are factored into the market trajectory; the Residential Solar Energy Storage scope provides market size & and estimates.

Market Segmentation

Product Types: By Type, By Power, By Technology

Major End-use Applications: By Type (Off-grid, On-grid), By Power (3 to 6 kW, 6 to 10 kW, 10 to 29 kW), By Technology (Lead-acid, Lithium Ion).

Regional Breakdown Covers Market Size by Following Country in Global Outlook:

.North America Country (United States, Canada)

.South America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of South America)

.Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Others)

.Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Belgium, Rest of Europe)

.Rest of World [United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia (KSA), South Africa, Egypt, Turkey, Israel, Others]

The study objectives of this report are:

-To analyze the global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, current size, share investments' and key players.

-To present the Residential Solar Energy Storage Market development in the United States, Europe, Southeast Asia, and China.

-To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plans and strategies.

-To define, describe, and forecast the market by product type, end-users, and key regions.

Furthermore, the years considered in the Residential Solar Energy Storage Market study are as follows:

Historical year - 2018-2022

Base year - 2022

Forecast period** - 2023 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]

FIVE FORCES & PESTLE Analysis:

A five-force study is performed in order to better comprehend the dynamics of the market. This analysis focuses at the bargaining power of suppliers, the bargaining power of consumers, the threat of new competitors Threats of substitution and competition.

. Political (Trade, budgetary, and tax policies, as well as political equilibrium)

. Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, the price of raw materials, and exchange rates all play a role)

. Social (Changes in attitudes, family demography, educational attainment, cultural trends, and way of life)

. Technological (Automation, research, and development, as well as modifications to digital or mobile technologies)

. Legal (Laws governing employment, consumer protection, health and safety, and international as well as trade limitations)

. Environmental (Environmental factors, recycling methods, carbon footprint, trash management, and sustainability)

