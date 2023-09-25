Tucker Carlson claims US administration banned him from interviewing Putin

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with Swiss publication Die Weltwoche, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson made startling allegations, asserting that undisclosed figures within the Unite States government obstructed his efforts to secure an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Carlson expressed his disappointment over what he perceived as a lack of support from the American news media in this situation. He voiced his frustration, stating, "I tried to interview Vladimir Putin, and the US government stopped me." This revelation sheds light on the challenges faced by journalists seeking to engage with prominent world leaders, regardless of their personal opinions or political affiliations.



Carlson further highlighted his concern about the suppression of free speech and access to information, emphasizing that there seemed to be a conspicuous absence of advocates for his right to conduct the interview. He lamented, "I don’t think there was anybody who said ‘wait a second. I may not like this guy but he has a right to interview anyone he wants, and we have a right to hear what Putin says’.” This assertion raises critical questions about the boundaries and limitations placed on journalistic endeavors, particularly when it comes to interactions with influential figures on the global stage.



One of the most poignant aspects of Carlson's claims is his assertion that the American public was denied the opportunity to hear directly from Putin, without any democratic process or public discourse on the matter. He questioned why there was no formal consideration or debate surrounding this issue, asserting, "You’re not allowed to hear Putin’s voice. Because why? There was no vote on it. No one asked me." This statement highlights the potential ramifications for democratic principles and the public's right to access diverse perspectives, even from leaders who may be polarizing or controversial.



In summary, Tucker Carlson's revelation about the alleged interference of the United States government in his attempt to interview Vladimir Putin underscores broader concerns about the preservation of journalistic freedoms and the public's access to a variety of voices in the global arena. His claims serve as a reminder of the importance of open dialogue and the need for transparent discussions surrounding the boundaries of journalistic inquiry, particularly in matters of international significance.







