Tensions increase in Kosovo over fatal assault on law enforcement

(MENAFN) Kosovo’s Premier Albin Kurti has blamed Serbia of being behind an assault on law enforcement captains in the north of the breakaway district. Belgrade has denied all the accusations also said that it is Pristina that is concerned with growth.



The assault came at night on Sunday, the Kosovo law enforcement stated in a sequence of Facebook uploads. Anonymous attackers blocked a bridge leading to the village of Banjska with two trucks without license plates, pressuring a law enforcement interference, the first declaration stated, also noting that the law enforcement troops that go to the scene arrived under hefty fire.



Two law enforcement captains were wounded in the shooting, with one of them later surrendering to his wounds in the rest home.



Kosovo police services then released many updates on the condition during Sunday, stating that the condition in the region stayed “tense” also that some “criminal groups” kept on assaulting law enforcement troops “from time to time.”



MENAFN25092023000045015687ID1107135795