(MENAFN) The ‘Five Eyes’ intelligence association gave Canada the data needed to charge the Indian administration of killing a prominent Sikh nationalist, United States Ambassador to Canada David Cohen stated on Friday.



“There was shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners that helped lead Canada to making the statements that the prime minister made,” Cohen informed. The ‘Five Eyes’ denotes to the intelligence-sharing association including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, also the United States.



The previous week, Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau informed Canada’s parliament that his administration was examining “credible allegations” that agents of the Indian district were behind the kill of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June.



Nijar, who supported for the formation of a distinct Sikh home in the north Indian district of Punjab, had been on India’s hunted list since 2020.



