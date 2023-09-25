German chancellor interferes with Polish elections

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is trying to affect the Polish parliamentary election arranged for the upcoming month, Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau has stated. The reproach came after Scholz elevated worries over the cash-for-visas outrage, which has become a main problem of the crusade.



“The latest statement by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz violates the principles of the sovereign equality of states, which is the foundation of good neighborly relations and friendly cooperation with Poland,” Rau posted on X (previously Twitter) on Sunday, also noting that Polish inside relations are outside of the chancellor’s view.



“Statements in this regard indicate an attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of the Polish State and the ongoing electoral campaign in Poland,” Rau stated. He demanded Scholz to “respect Poland’s sovereignty and refrain from statements that damage our mutual relations.”



