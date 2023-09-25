Dominica's Commitment To Renewable Energy For Economic Sustainability

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Roseau, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Commonwealth of Dominica, a Caribbean Island nation, has been taking substantial steps to revolutionise its energy sector and diminish its reliance on imported fossil fuels. This article delves into the role of key players, including Dominica Electricity Services Limited (DOMLEC) and the Independent Regulatory Commission (IRC), in reshaping Dominica's energy landscape and the positive impact on the nation's economy.

DOMLEC's Role in Dominica's Energy Sector

DOMLEC, established in 1949, is responsible for electricity generation, transmission, and distribution in Dominica. Currently, Dominica relies heavily on diesel for about 70 per cent of its electricity.

However, DOMLEC is actively engaged in renewable energy projects to reduce carbon emissions and decrease dependence on foreign oil.

The Geothermal Power Plant Project

DOMLEC's most significant renewable energy endeavour is the construction of a geothermal power plant in the Roseau Valley. This project, a collaboration between DOMLEC, the government of Dominica, and international organisations like the World Bank and the Caribbean Development Bank , aims to utilise the island's abundant geothermal resources for clean, reliable, and affordable electricity. Upon completion, this geothermal plant is expected to generate up to 120 MW of power, substantially reducing diesel reliance and lowering electricity costs for consumers.

In addition to geothermal energy, DOMLEC has been exploring solar and wind power. Solar panels have been installed on company facilities, and collaborations with local communities promote the adoption of solar energy systems. Feasibility studies for wind farm development at suitable locations across the island are also underway.

The Role of the Independent Regulatory Commission (IRC)

Established in 2006, the IRC is a statutory body responsible for regulating Dominica's electricity sector. Its functions include setting tariffs, issuing licenses, monitoring utility companies' performance, and ensuring reliable and affordable electricity provision to consumers. The IRC plays a vital role in fostering competition, efficiency, and investment in renewable energy projects.

Promoting Renewable Energy Through FIT Programme

One of the IRC's key initiatives is the introduction of a feed-in tariff (FIT) programme enabling independent power producers (IPPs) to sell electricity generated from renewable sources to DOMLEC at fixed prices. This programme has successfully attracted private investment in renewable energy projects, enhancing energy diversity.

DOMLEC and the IRC's combined efforts to transform Dominica's energy landscape have had a profound impact on the nation's economy.

By diminishing reliance on imported fossil fuels, these initiatives have shielded Dominica's economy from volatile oil prices and improved its balance of payments.

Stimulating Employment Opportunities: The development of renewable energy projects has created new job opportunities, particularly in the construction and engineering sectors, bolstering local industries.

Dominica's Finance Minister, Dr. Irving McIntyre, has reaffirmed the government's support for the geothermal project in Roseau Valley. The 2023/2024 fiscal year will see a continued commitment to this project, with a specific focus on the construction of the geothermal power plant and a high-capacity transmission network. The geothermal project is an indication of Dominica's pursuit of economic sustainability and resilience.

The Government of Dominica will continue to allocate resources to advance the geothermal project. The project will receive support primarily for the construction of a geothermal power plant and the development of a robust transmission network.

Minister McIntyre has described the geothermal project as a "transformative effort" for the government. It represents a significant step towards achieving the nation's resiliency goals and ensuring a sustainable energy future for Dominica.

Project Overview

The geothermal project in Roseau Valley is spearheaded by the Dominica Geothermal Development Company. Its primary objective is to generate 10 MW of geothermal power. This initiative has been in the works since its initial announcement in 2009, with significant progress made since then, including flow testing for production wells and the signing of a Framework Agreement for green hydrogen production.

Minister McIntyre highlights three critical objectives that make the geothermal project a catalyst for economic growth in Dominica:

Cost Reduction: The project aims to substantially reduce the cost of electricity in Dominica, making energy more affordable for residents and businesses.

Renewable Energy: By generating 100 per cent of electricity from renewable sources by the year 2030, Dominica can reduce its dependence on fossil fuels, contributing to environmental sustainability.

Commercial Opportunities : Abundant geothermal resources create new opportunities for commercial activity, attracting investment and creating jobs in Dominica.

Investing in a Skilled Workforce : Recognising the importance of a skilled workforce for the success of the geothermal project, Dominica's Finance Minister emphasises the government's commitment to developing local professionals.

Various training opportunities, including internships during drilling operations and six-month training programs in countries like Iceland, are being provided to equip Dominicans with the necessary expertise to contribute to the nation's energy infrastructure.

Dominica Citizenship by Investment Programme

The Economic Diversification Fund (EDF) is an investment option in Dominica's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme . The EDF presents a unique opportunity for investors to play a pivotal role in advancing Dominica's economic sustainability.

Investing in Dominica's economic sustainability

The EDF is a direct avenue for investors to actively participate in Dominica's journey towards economic sustainability. By engaging in this Programme, investors align their interests with the nation's long-term development goals.

Advantages for Investors:

Diverse Portfolio: Investors in the EDF gain access to a diverse portfolio of projects and initiatives aimed at boosting Dominica's economy. These projects span various sectors, offering a range of investment opportunities.

Contribution to Resilience: Dominica's focus on economic sustainability includes measures to enhance resilience against external economic shocks. Investors indirectly contribute to the nation's ability to withstand economic challenges by funding projects that strengthen resilience.

Global Citizenship: The CBI Programme provides investors with the opportunity to obtain second citizenship in Dominica, granting them a host of benefits, including global mobility, increased business opportunities, and a secure haven for their families.

Social Impact: Investing in the EDF allows individuals to make a positive social impact in Dominica. Projects funded through this program often lead to job creation, infrastructure development, and improved living standards for local communities.

Opportunities for Investment

Infrastructure Development: Investors can contribute to Dominica's infrastructure projects, such as road construction, airport upgrades, and renewable energy initiatives, facilitating economic growth.

Tourism Enhancement: Dominica's tourism sector is a prime area for investment, with opportunities in luxury resorts, eco-tourism ventures, and hospitality developments, all contributing to economic diversification.

Agriculture and Agribusiness: Investing in agriculture and agribusiness projects supports food security and export potential, strengthening Dominica's economic resilience.

Renewable Energy: Dominica's commitment to sustainable energy presents opportunities for investors in renewable energy projects, aligning with the nation's goals of reducing carbon emissions and energy costs.

Education and Training: Supporting educational and vocational training initiatives empowers the local workforce, fostering economic sustainability by creating skilled labour.





Tags renewable energy Dominica