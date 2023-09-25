Bolivia’s Evo Morales declares 2025 presidential offer

(MENAFN) Evo Morales, a leftist politician overthrown from authority in Bolivia among uprisings in 2019, has declared that he is going to participate in the elections for his fourth term as leader in 2025.



Posting on X (previously Twitter) on Sunday, Morales stated he is going to “accept the request” from his backers to run once more. “I am going to give it everything I can. We still have strength.



We are going to face the aggression against us… with truth, dignity and honesty,” Morales stated.



Bolivia’s first leader of indigenous ancestry as well as a staunch criticizer of United States “imperialism,” Morales was first chosen a leader in 2006. He was compelled to retreat in 2019 also depart the nation throughout unrest launched by claims of rigging an election in service of his Movement for Socialism group (MAS). Morales stated that his removal was an overthrow arranged by Washington.



MENAFN25092023000045015687ID1107135758