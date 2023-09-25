Industrial Ethernet Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Industrial Ethernet Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company's Industrial Ethernet Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The industrial ethernet market , as per TBRC's forecast, will reach $54.76 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.6%.

The industrial ethernet market grows due to smart automobile demand. Asia-Pacific leads, and key players are Cisco, Siemens, Rockwell, Beckhoff, Moxa, Belden, Huawei, ABB, Schneider Electric, ACS, and Physik Instrumente.

Industrial Ethernet Market Segments

. By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

. By Protocol: EtherCAT, EtherNet/IP, Profinet, Powerlink, Sercos III, CC-Link IE, Other Protocols

. By Application: Oil and Gas, Aerospace and Defense, Energy and Power, Electrical and Electronics, Automotive and Transport, Chemicals, Other Applications

. By Geography: The industrial ethernet global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Industrial ethernet (IE) is the application of ethernet in an industrial setting using deterministic and real-time control methods. It is built on ordinary ethernet hardware and internet protocols, with a proprietary application layer added on top. This application layer protocol ensures that the correct data is provided and received when and where it is required for a particular operation.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Industrial Ethernet Market Trends And Strategies

4. Industrial Ethernet Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

