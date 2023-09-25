Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company's Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The industrial refrigeration equipment market is expected to reach $42.5 billion by 2027, with a 3.5% CAGR, based on TBRC's 2023 Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market report.

The industrial refrigeration equipment market expands with processed food demand. Asia-Pacific foresees the largest market share. Key players: Johnson Controls Inc., Emerson Electric Co., United Technologies Corporation, Ingersoll-Rand PLC., Lennox International Inc., Danfoss A/S, GEA Group AG, EVAPCO Inc., BITZER Kühlmaschinenbau GmbH, Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Segments

. By Equipment Type: Condenser, Compressor, Evaporator, Controls

. By Refrigerant Type: Ammonia, Carbon Dioxide, Hydrofluorocarbon

. By End-User Industry: Food and Beverage, Refrigerated Warehouse, Chemical, Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Refrigerated Transportation, Other End-User Industries

. By Geography: The industrial refrigeration equipment global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The industrial refrigeration equipment refers to the cold storage equipment that is designed to contain and use refrigerant gas to establish or maintain colder than ambient temperatures in a confined space, used in commercial settings.

