Global Ice Cream Market Projected To Reach US$ 55.831 Billion By 2028 At A Significant CAGR Of Over 5%

The global ice cream market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.52%, from an estimated value of US$38.326 billion in 2021 to US$55.831 billion in 2028.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global ice cream market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.52% between 2023 and 2028 to reach US$55.831 billion by 2028.The ice cream market is influenced by several factors, including the increasing demand for dairy-free and vegan alternatives, evolving consumer preferences and habits, higher disposable incomes, and shifting lifestyles. Additionally, lactose intolerance and allergies play a significant role in driving the growth of non-dairy ice cream products.Ice cream is a frozen treat typically enjoyed as a snack or dessert. It is typically composed of dairy milk or cream and is sweetened with either sugar or a substitute, along with various flavorings such as cocoa or vanilla. Alternatively, it can be created by blending a flavored cream base with liquid nitrogen. Often, colorings and stabilizers are incorporated as well.The Global Ice Cream Market is thriving due to surging demand primarily due to the rising disposable income. As people have more discretionary income at their disposal, they tend to allocate a portion of it to indulgent treats like ice cream. For instance, in May 2022, Ben & Jerry's introduced a limited batch of their latest ice cream flavor, Cherry Crumble, featuring a buttery ice cream base mixed with oat crumbles and luscious cherries. Moreover, the increasing number of vegetarian consumers is propelling the demand for non-dairy ice cream. A growing segment of individuals embracing a vegan lifestyle is further fueling the popularity of non-dairy ice creams. As an example, in November 2021, Oatly launched a brand of vegan ice cream bars, now available in 3,000 locations across the United States. Additionally, the prevalence of lactose intolerance and allergies is a significant factor driving the growth of non-dairy ice creams. Cow's milk allergy, particularly in newborns and young children, remains one of the most common food allergies. To cater to this demand, in February 2023, Valsoia, a 100% dairy-free Italian company specializing in plant-based products, introduced a new line of vegan gelato with exciting flavors like Triple Pistachio Mini Sticks.Access sample report or view details:Based on the type, the Global Ice Cream Market is segmented into impulse ice cream, take-home ice cream, and artisanal ice cream. Impulse ice cream holds the largest market share, primarily because it represents single-serving ice cream meant for immediate consumption. This category enjoys increased demand, driven by the fast-paced and on-the-go lifestyle embraced by consumers worldwide.Based on the product type, the Global Ice Cream Market is segmented by product type, which includes hard ice cream, soft ice cream, French ice cream, non-dairy ice cream, and homemade ice cream. The non-dairy ice cream sector is expected to experience substantial growth throughout the forecast period. This growth is fueled by a growing number of vegetarian consumers opting for non-dairy ice cream options and an expanding segment of individuals adopting vegan diets, which is driving the demand for non-dairy ice creams.Based on the distribution channel, the Global Ice Cream Market is divided between online and offline. The online sales channel stands out as the most rapidly expanding segment within the global ice cream market. This growth can be attributed to the increased internet penetration and the growing usage of smartphones Furthermore, the online sales channel offers several advantages, including discounts and complimentary home delivery, contributing to its remarkable growth.Based on Geography, the Global Ice Cream Market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. North America has secured a substantial portion of the global ice cream market. A primary driver of this market share is the robust consumer demand for frozen desserts , with ice cream being a beloved and culturally significant indulgence and comfort food in American society.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the ice cream market that have been covered are Ben & Jerry's Homemade, Inc., Nestle, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, LLC., ABC Holdings, Velvet Ice Cream, Froneri International Limited, Umesh Modi Group, Iceco Ledai, Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, Inc.This analytics report segments the Global Ice Cream Market on the following basis:.By TypeoImpulse Ice-CreamoTake-Home Ice CreamoArtisanal Ice Cream.By Product TypeoHard Ice creamoSoft Ice CreamoFrench Ice CreamoNon-Dairy Ice CreamoHomemade Ice Cream.By Distribution ChanneloOnlineoOffline.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil. Argentina.OthersoEurope.France.Germany.Italy.Spain.United Kingdom.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.Taiwan.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Ben & Jerry's Homemade, Inc..Nestle.Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, LLC..ABC Holdings.Velvet Ice Cream.Froneri International Limited.Umesh Modi Group.Iceco Ledai.Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, Inc.Explore More Reports:.Global Compound Chocolate Market:.Cream Market Size:.Global Ice Cream Dried Mix Market:

