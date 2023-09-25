The Metal Cleaning Chemical Market Is Projected To Reach US$ 13.554 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The metal cleaning chemical market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 4.72% from US$9.814 billion in 2021 to US$13.554 billion by 2028.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the metal cleaning chemical market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.72% between 2023 and 2028 to reach US$13.554 billion by 2028.The prime factors propelling the market growth of the metal cleaning chemical market are the rapidly expanding construction and automotive industries and the increasing demand for aqueous-based metal cleaners.Metal cleaning chemicals are essential for various industrial applications, including cleaning, pretreatment, metal finishing, and maintenance. These chemicals are designed to effectively remove contaminants, such as heavy greases, organic residues, rust, and corrosion, from metal surfaces. The most widely used metal cleaners are alkaline-based, as they are cost-effective and highly efficient at removing heavy greases and organic residues. Metal cleaning chemicals can be categorized into alkaline, acidic, and neutral pH solutions, depending on their specific applications. They can also be surfactant-based cleaners and degreasers, solvents, or etchants.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance in Feb 2022, Clariant announced the introduction of Vita 100% bio-based polyethylene glycols and surfactants which will indirectly address climate change. For its inventive surfactants and Stakes, Clariant produces ethylene oxide completely from bioethanol delivered from sugar sticks or maize.Access sample report or view details:Based on cleaner type the metal cleaning chemical market is divided into aqueous and solvent. The aqueous segment is experiencing substantial growth in the metal-cleaning chemical market. Aqueous cleaners are generally more environmentally friendly than solvent cleaners, and they are becoming increasingly popular as a result of increasing environmental regulations. There have been several technological advancements in aqueous cleaning in recent years, which have made aqueous cleaners more effective and efficient. The demand for metal cleaning chemicals is growing rapidly in emerging markets, such as China and India. These markets are increasingly favoring aqueous cleaners over solvent cleaners due to their environmental benefits and lower costs.Based on metal type the metal cleaning chemical market is divided into aluminum , copper, steel, and others. The aluminum segment is experiencing substantial growth in the metal-cleaning chemical market due to its increasing demand for aluminum in a variety of industries, such as aerospace, automotive, construction, and packaging. The growing popularity of lightweight aluminum alloys, which are more difficult to clean than traditional aluminum alloys. The increasing adoption of more environmentally friendly metal cleaning chemicals, which are particularly well-suited for cleaning is aluminum.Based on Geography, North America, particularly the United States, played a significant role in capturing a major share of the global metal-cleaning chemical market due to several key factors. The region has a strong and diversified industrial sector, which is a major consumer of metal cleaning chemicals. Industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and machinery all rely heavily on metal cleaning chemicals to ensure the quality and durability of their products. It has the absolute toughest ecological guidelines on the planet. This has led to the development of more environmentally friendly metal cleaning chemicals, which are in high demand both domestically and internationally.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the metal-cleaning chemical market, that have been covered are BASF SE, The Chemours Company, Evonik Industries AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Stepan Company, Quaker Chemical Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Kyzen Corporation, Crest Chemicals, Dober, Enviro Tech International, Inc .These analytics report segments the metal cleaning chemical market on the following basis:.BY CLEANER TYPEoAqueousoSolvent.BY METAL TYPEoAluminiumoCopperoSteeloOthers.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Italy.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.India.Japan.South Korea.Taiwan.Thailand.Indonesia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.BASF SE.The Chemours Company.Evonik Industries AG.The Dow Chemical Company.Stepan Company.Quaker Chemical Corporation.Eastman Chemical Company.Kyzen Corporation.Crest Chemicals.Dober.Enviro Tech International, IncExplore More Reports:.Smart Materials Market:.Specialty Chemicals Market:.Electronic Wet Chemical Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

+1 850-250-1698



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn