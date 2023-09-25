Niger Timeline: From Military Coup To French Pullout

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: From the July 26 coup in Niger to the decision by France to pull troops out of the West African nation by year's end, here are the key dates in the crisis:

- Coup in Western ally -Troops overthrow President Mohamed Bazoum, elected in 2021.

The international community condemns the coup and calls for the release of Bazoum, a key partner of France and the United States in the fight against jihadists plaguing the Sahel semi-desert region of west and central Africa.

A week later, General Abdourahamane Tiani, head of the presidential guard, takes over.

He cites the "worsening security situation" caused by eight years of jihadist attacks as justification for the power grab.

- Threat of intervention - The regional power bloc, the Nigerian-dominated Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), gives the coup leaders a week to reinstate Bazoum or face a possible military intervention.

Niger's new leaders vow an immediate response to any intervention, accusing ECOWAS of doing the bidding of France.

- French civilians evacuated -The coup sparks tensions with France, leading to a repeat of the anti-French demonstrations seen in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso.

On August 1, France begins evacuating its citizens from Niger, with other countries following suit.

- Regional force on 'standby' -On August 10, ECOWAS leaders announce plans to deploy a "standby force" in order to "restore constitutional order" in Niger.

But they do not give a timetable to intervene and Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu says there is still hope for a peaceful solution.

On August 13, the coup leaders say they will pursue ousted president Bazoum for "high treason".

- French troops to leave -In late August, Niger's new rulers order France's ambassador to leave the country.

France replies that only Bazoum's deposed government can order him out.

Demonstrations over the presence of 1,500 French counter-terrorism troops in Niger grow more frequent.

On September 24, French President Emmanuel Macron finally announces that France will withdraw its embattled ambassador and bring home its troops by the end of 2023.