Tender Issued For Maintenance Of Drains In Naour

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 25 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Public Works and Housing on Monday released a tender for maintenance of pipe culverts and rain water drains on Naour District roads via the Jordan National E-Procurement System (JONEPS).
The ministry's Amman Department was the first public works entity to introduce the JONEPS, which curtails human involvement in purchasing matters, the the ministry said in a statement .
The implementation of the system, it added, is a significant milestone in the government's efforts to reform purchasing policies, which are in line with integrity and transparency standards.
MENAFN25092023000117011021ID1107135726
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.