Tender Issued For Maintenance Of Drains In Naour

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 25 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Public Works and Housing on Monday released a tender for maintenance of pipe culverts and rain water drains on Naour District roads via the Jordan National E-Procurement System (JONEPS).The ministry's Amman Department was the first public works entity to introduce the JONEPS, which curtails human involvement in purchasing matters, the the ministry said in a statement .The implementation of the system, it added, is a significant milestone in the government's efforts to reform purchasing policies, which are in line with integrity and transparency standards.