Jordan Sends Additional Aid Plane To Flood-Ravaged Libya

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 25 (Petra) -- Jordan has dispatched another aid plane to Libya, carrying on board emergency relief materials, including medicines, sterilizers, first aid materials, tents, sleeping bags, food supplies, medical evacuation bags and heaters.In implementation of the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II, the Jordan Hashemite Charitable Organization (JHCO) said in a statement on Monday that it made preparations in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates and the Jordan Armed Forces / Air Force.According to the statement, the JHCO coordinated with the relevant authorities in Libya to deliver the relief materials to areas affected by the floods that hit the country last week to distribute them to the affected families.Meanwhile, Secretary-General of the organization Hussein Shibli hailed the role of the partners who contributed to putting together the aid packages for Libya.The Kingdom had sent an aid plane on September 14th carrying on board essential logistics and medical supplies, a Jordan International Search and Rescue Team, which includes 88 members, of which are 5 doctors from the Royal Medical Services.