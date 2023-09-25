Monday, 25 September 2023 05:22 GMT

President El-Sisi Attends Opening Of The 2023 Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Annual Meeting


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi witnessed the opening of the Eighth Annual Meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the AIIB, Board of Governors, which is held in Sharm El-Sheikh.

The theme of the Eighth Annual Meeting is“Sustainable Growth in a Challenging World”.

