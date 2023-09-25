Cross-Cultural Dinner: Uniting Indonesian And Mozambique Cultures On One Stage

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

In commemoration of the 78th Anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Indonesia, the Indonesian Embassy in Maputo held a "Cross-Cultural Dinner" event that presented the splendor of Indonesian and Mozambican culture (21/9). The event took place at the 'Clube Ferroviario' Building in Inhambane at 18:30 and amazed the audience which was comprised of dignitaries to businesspeople.

The Governor of Inhambane, Mr. Daniel Francisco Chapo, and the Secretary of State of Inhambane, Mr. Amosse Julio Macamo, attended the event along with a number of Inhambane provincial government officials, community leaders, and businesses. The Indonesian Ambassador to Mozambique and Malawi, Herry Sudradjat, was also present to enliven the cross-cultural event aimed at promoting Indonesian culture, tourism, and culinary in Inhambane.

The event opened with a tribute through the playing of national anthems from both countries. A warm welcome from the Governor of Inhambane, Secretary of State Inhambane, and Indonesian Ambassador Herry Sudradjat, followed by a toast ritual together, strengthened the spirit of friendship between nations.

The highlight of the event kicked off

with a stunning performance from the Indonesian Embassy in

Maputo's Band , which performed a number of Indonesian songs such as "Kicir-Kicir", "Sio Mama", "Sungai Kapuas", and "Kuatno Ati". Ambassador Herry Sudradjat also amazed the audience by singing "Sio Mama" with the vocalist of the Indonesian Embassy Maputo Band Group. Indonesian cultural performances continue to immerse with video presentations about the beauty and tourist attractions in Jakarta, Kalimantan, and Aceh. Exotic dances such as "Merak" from West Java, "Giring-Giring" from Central Kalimantan, and "Ratoh Jaroe" ("Saman" Dance) from Aceh captivated the audience, accompanied by revealing the beauty of the places





No less charming was



The excitement of the event was even more pronounced with a special menu of Indonesian chicken satay served with sima, a traditional Mozambican food. The clothing worn by dignitaries from both countries, from Mozambican capulana motifs to Indonesian batik shirts, also reflects the cultural beauty and diversity between nations.



The stage was



an exotic feel to this event. The event lasted for more than 2 hours and ended with a dinner and photo session to capture this special cross-cultural moment.

