Verisim CEO Jo Varshney Selected Finalist For 2023 Stevie® Awards For Women In Business

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Most Innovative Woman of the Year-Healthcare" will be unveiled on November 10

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jo Varshney, Founder and CEO of VeriSIM Life-developers of

the world's first "credit score" for de-risking drug development- was announced as a finalist in the "Most Innovative Woman of the Year-Healthcare" category of the 20th annual Stevie®

Awards for Women in Business. The Stevie Awards honor the world's top women entrepreneurs, executives, employees, and the organizations they run.

Jo Varshney, Founder and CEO of VeriSIM Life

Varshney is among seven finalists for "Most Innovative Woman of the Year- Healthcare" and is in elite company alongside healthcare leaders like Axis Research & Technologies COO Jill Goodwin, Biohaven SVP for Clinical Operations Kim Gentile, Recursion COO Tina Larson, Elevance Health CTO Geeta Wilson, SUN HOPE President Masami Toda, and Dr. Lisa Langer, Ph.D. This year's Stevie Awards for Women in Business received more than 1,600 nominations by organizations and individuals for consideration across 100 categories.

"It is an honor to be selected as a finalist for the 2023 Stevie Awards alongside so many outstanding professionals and executives who have dedicated their careers to

innovation in the healthcare industry, which is at a critical inflexion point," said Varshney. "I am proud to be part of a new solution to address the cost and time it takes to bring drugs to market, which has doubled every 10 years, resulting in only 40 new drug approvals annually, while 300 million patients with unmet diseases await new therapies."

Varshney was nominated for the Healthcare Stevie Award for her leadership

in the novel use of artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to improve

the value

of drug candidate intellectual property early in the development lifecycle. VeriSIM Life's technology uses AI and ML to derive a drug development "credit score", which radically decreases the risk of errors and failure in the drug research process, improves clinical trials and early patient application success rates, and ultimately decreases time-to-market for novel therapeutics.

"I am continually grateful for the passionate and talented individuals who I get to call my team at VeriSIM Life for driving our innovations. This award is a testament, not only to contributions of women in technology, but also to the broader diversity of our team, which should inspire future leaders with unique and divergent backgrounds."

Created in 2002, the Stevie Awards are a series of eight awards programs that elevate and publicly recognize the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and professionals around the world. Gold, Silver, and Bronze award winners

will be announced during the Stevie Awards gala on Friday, November 10 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

About VeriSIM Life

VeriSIM Life has developed a sophisticated computational platform that leverages advanced AI and ML techniques to improve drug discovery and development by significantly reducing the time and money it takes to bring a drug to market. BIOiSIM® is a first-in-class 'virtual drug development engine' that offers unprecedented value for the drug development industry by narrowing down the number of drug compounds that offer anticipated value for the treatment or cure of specific illnesses or diseases. The platform predicts the likelihood of a candidate's success in clinical trials early in the preclinical stage, while reducing unnecessary experimentation and better informing key program decisions. For more information, visit .

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the

Middle East

& North Africa Stevie Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at

.



