Plastic Decking Market Size To Reach US$ 14 Billion With CARGR Of 11% By 2033 : Fact.MR Report

The elevated flat surface architecture known as plastic decking used in building facades is produced from recycled plastic. As a means of enhancing the deck's visual value and quality, it is incredibly resilient and low maintenance. These materials can be used more effectively in building and construction since they are also resistant to moisture and humidity. Plastic decking offers several advantages. It is stain-resistant and can be used without any finishing or maintenance.

The market for plastic decking has been significantly influenced by the increase in urbanization. The need for outdoor living spaces and leisure areas has grown as more people move into cities and metropolitan areas. Due to its low care requirements, durability, and aesthetic appeal, plastic decking is a preferred option for these areas over conventional wood decking. Plastic decking is excellent for usage in humid environments or close to water, such as around swimming pools or other bodies of water, because it is resistant to moisture, mold, and mildew. Plastic decking is constructed from recycled materials, offering it a sustainable option for those concerned about the environment.

Report Attributes Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 14 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 11% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global plastic decking market stands at US$ 4.6 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for plastic decking is projected to rise at a CAGR of 11% from 2023 to 2033.

The market is estimated to touch US$ 14 billion by the end of 2033.

The market in China is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 14% from 2023 to 2033.

The market in Germany is projected to advance at a CAGR of 10% through 2033.

Demand for capped composite decking is set to increase at a CAGR of 11.2% through 2033. Sales of uncapped composite decking are forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.



“ Plastic decking has emerged as a transformative material for building facades, offering sustainability, visual appeal, and remarkable durability. Its recycled composition aligns with environmental goals, while its resilience in the face of moisture, humidity, and stains ensures longevity. As the construction industry continues to prioritize sustainability and quality, plastic decking stands out as a premium choice for enhancing building facades and redefining construction practices , ” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report



Green Bay Decking

Universal Forests Products, Inc.

Duralife Decking and Railing systems

Fiberon LLC

Tamco Building Products Inc.

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc. Azek Building Products, Inc.



Market Competition

The competitive landscape for the market for recycled plastic decking used in building facades is influenced by various factors, including innovation, sustainability, product quality, and market reach. Companies that expand their product offerings beyond decking, such as railing systems, outdoor furniture, and accessories, can capture a larger share of the market.

February 2023- Trex, the world's largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing, announced that it had acquired TimberTech, a leading manufacturer of composite decking.



Key Segments of Plastic Decking Industry Research Report



Key Segments of Plastic Decking Industry Research Report



By Type:



High-density polyethylene



Low-density polyethylene



Polyvinyl chloride

Polypropylene

By Composite:



Capped Composite Decking

Uncapped Composite Decking

By Construction Type:



Repairs & Remodeling



New Decks





Existing Construction

New Construction

By Application:



Residential

Non-Residential

By Region:



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the plastic decking market with historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (high-density polyethylene, low-density polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, polypropylene), composite (capped composite decking, uncapped composite decking), construction type (repairs & remodeling, new decks [existing construction, new construction]), and application (residential, non-residential), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

