USA Plant-Based Chicken Market Forecast, Brand Market Share, Trends, Market Size, Share, 2023-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA Plant-based Chicken Market was valued at US$ 650 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 18.5% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview Consumers are increasingly looking for healthier food alternatives, including plant-based ones. Plant-based chicken products are frequently seen as a healthier alternative to regular animal-based chicken due to lower saturated fat content, lower cholesterol, and sometimes lower calorie count. The plant-based chicken market in the US is increasing rapidly, owing to a mix of causes including changing consumer preferences, environmental concerns, health concerns, and a rapidly expanding market for plant-based and alternative protein sources.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the USA plant-based chicken market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including source, distribution channel and geography/regions (including West USA, Midwest USA, Northeast USA, South USA) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the USA plant-based chicken market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc. In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the USA plant-based chicken market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc. Request A Customization- USA Plant-based Chicken Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of source, soy-based protein segment is expected to grow due to their cost-effectiveness and lower carbon footprint compared to traditional animal and dairy-based foods. On the basis of distribution channel, online stores segment is expected to dominate the market as consumers have less time so they depend on online stores to purchase their products and online stores provide fresh and clean chicken products.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 650 million Market Size Forecast US$ 2.2 billion Growth Rate 18.5% Key Market Drivers

Increasing consumer awareness for nutritional benefits of plant-based chicken Growing demand for natural and organic flavors Companies Profiled

Beyond Meat Inc.

Impossible Foods Inc.

MorningStar Farms (Kellogg Company)

Gardein Protein International (Pinnacle Foods Inc.)

Tofurky Company

Quorn Foods

Lightlife Foods

Field Roast

Alpha Foods Sweet Earth Foods

Explore more about this report-

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the USA plant-based chicken market include,

In August 2022, unMEAT introduced a plant-based lunchtime meat that tastes similar to canned meat nibbles in U.S. Century Pacific Food distributes the product, which is intended at flexitarians, vegetarians, and vegans.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the USA plant-based chicken market growth include Beyond Meat Inc., Impossible Foods Inc., MorningStar Farms (Kellogg Company), Gardein Protein International (Pinnacle Foods Inc.), Tofurky Company, Quorn Foods, Lightlife Foods, Field Roast, Alpha Foods, and Sweet Earth Foods, among others.

Get A Free Sample-

RationalStat has segmented the USA plant-based chicken market based on source, distribution channel and region



USA Plant-based Chicken Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Source



Soy-based Protein



Wheat-based Protein



Pea-based Protein



Canola-based Protein



Rice-based Protein



Corn-based Protein

Others

USA Plant-based Chicken Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel



Offline/Retail





Hypermarkets/Supermarkets





Convenience Stores



Specialty Food Stores



Online/e-commerce





Online Retailers





Aggregators

Company-owned Websites

USA Plant-based Chicken Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region



US Plant-based Chicken Market





West USA





Midwest USA





Northeast USA South USA

For more information about this report

Key Questions Answered in the Plant-based Chicken Report:



What will be the market value of the USA plant-based chicken market by 2030?

What is the market size of the USA plant-based chicken market?

What are the market drivers of the USA plant-based chicken market?

What are the key trends in the USA plant-based chicken market?

Which is the leading region in the USA plant-based chicken market?

What are the major companies operating in the USA plant-based chicken market? What are the market shares by key segments in the USA plant-based chicken market?

Running a year End discount of 20%-

Explore Our Trending Reports



Australia Alcoholic Drinks Market - Australia alcoholic drinks market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 30.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Australia Coconut Products Market - Australia Coconut Products market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 1,342 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Australia Gluten Free Bakery Market - Australia gluten free bakery market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 135.3 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during the forecast period.

Global Dark Rum Market - Global Dark Rum Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Global Brewery Equipment Market - Global Brewery Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028

Global Micro Irrigation Market - Global Micro Irrigation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2028

Global Plant-based Food Market - Global plant-based food market is estimated to witness a strong CAGR of over 12.5% over the period of 2019-2030.

Global Food Sorting and Grading Market - Global food sorting and grading market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.4% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 and was valued at US$ 2.0 billion in 2022.

Australia Gluten-Free Products Market - Australia gluten-free products market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 548 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% during the forecast period. Australia Beer Market - Australia beer market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 17.4 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts' viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:



Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged. Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client's needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Pinterest



Nigeria Online Food Delivery Market

Middle East and North Africa Extruded Snack Food Market

Australia Foodservice Market

Global 3D Printed Food Market

Global Alfalfa Seeds Market

Global Aquafeed Market

Global Specialty Coffee Market

Global Multi Deck Refrigerated Display Cases Market

Global Stevia Market

Global Industrial Starch Market Global Frozen Egg Market





Tags USA Plant-based Chicken Market Plant-based Chicken Plant-based Chicken Market USA Plant-based Chicken Related Links