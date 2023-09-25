Georgejon Announces GJ Dossier App Compatibility For Relativityone

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeorgeJon , a RelativityOne Services Partner, today announced its pioneering data archiving app, GJ Dossier , is now compatible with RelativityOne .

GJ Dossier is an innovative case management solution enabling quick, efficient archiving of datasets in RelativityOne and Relativity Server. The application allows eDiscovery teams to confidently archive cold cases without technical expertise or additional staffing. GJ Dossier also delivers immediate value, optimizing Relativity investments by rightsizing datasets and utilizing cloud storage.

“As the digital landscape continues to evolve, we understand that eDiscovery solutions and the data they handle are becoming more complex,” says George Orr, COO of GeorgeJon.“Our vision for GJ Dossier is to simplify this complexity. We believe that technology should work for you, not the other way around. By 2025, cloud solutions will shape the IT landscape, but the key is accessibility both in a production environment or in an archive environment. With GJ Dossier, we've created a solution that doesn't require you to staff experts or navigate a steep learning curve. The solution was born from our team's extensive industry experience and countless conversations with leaders and practitioners worldwide. GJ Dossier isn't just about archiving; it's about empowering organizations of all sizes to thrive in an ever-changing digital world.”

Responses from the field to GJ Dossier demos have been eye-opening. "This is the first time I am seeing a solution this easy to use to help manage cases and archives within Relativity," said one participant, a common theme among GJ Dossiers' testers. This feedback drives the GeorgeJon team to keep pushing the boundaries of simplicity and efficiency for the industry.

“With GJ Dossier, RelativityOne users are empowered to transition data to the cloud, knowing they can rely on a seamless case storage and retrieval solution with a comprehensive data back-up and recovery system,” said Laurie Usewicz, Chief Partner Officer at Relativity.“GeorgeJon has demonstrated a commitment to advancing how law is practiced through technology by offering an accessible and reliable data management system. We're excited to welcome GJ Dossier as a compatible app with RelativityOne.”

GJ Dossier is now available in the Relativity App Hub , which includes applications and integrations built by Relativity developer partners. With more than 125 apps now available, the App Hub gives users the ability to pick and choose the solutions that best suit their unique workflows across different stages of the eDiscovery process-and solve data challenges outside eDiscovery.

GeorgeJon is also participating in Relativity Fest , a conference designed to educate and connect the legal and e-discovery communities, taking place in Chicago Sept. 26-28. Those interested in attending can register for the event here .

