Get An All-Access Pass To The Ultimate Concert Experience At Angelika Film Centers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calling all Swifties! Angelika Film Centers , affiliates of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), are ushering fans into a VIP concert movie experience with Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, opening on Friday, Oct. 13. Following pop icon Taylor Swift as she performs her biggest hits in the record-breaking concert, the film is setting records of its own with advance ticket sales making beautiful box office music for the Angelikas.



“We are delighted to be premiering the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert movie at select Angelika locations,” said Scott Rosemann, division manager for Angelika Film Centers.“Pre-sales for this concert event are the highest for any movie or event we have exhibited in 2022 and 2023. We are thrilled to provide our guests with various opportunities to get further immersed into this unforgettable experience, including exclusive food and beverage specials at participating locations.”

Sure to strike a chord with audiences, Angelika Film Centers will offer complimentary limited edition mini one sheets of the movie poster to Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour moviegoers on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Uniquely designed and highly collectible cups and popcorn tubs commemorating the epic movie event will be available for purchase at the concession counter, also while supplies last.

The Angelika Film Centers are offering film and concert lovers an exclusive viewing experience via private watch parties, providing Swifties the chance to sing and dance alongside friends and family while viewing the film in their own VIP auditorium. Available from Thursday, Oct. 19, through Sunday, Nov. 5, each watch party will accommodate up to 40 guests and currently may be booked at AngelikaFilmCenteror the Angelika Film Center App.

The Angelika Film Centers are also announcing an upcoming 72-hour E-Gift Card flash sale. Those purchasing a $100 E-Gift Card any time from Monday, Sept. 25, at 12:01 a.m. (local time) through Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 11:59 p.m. (local time), will also receive a $30 Bonus E-Gift Card. Available on the Angelika Film Center website and mobile app, the e-cards may be redeemed at both the box office and concession stand allowing film lovers to indulge in traditional movie fare or choose something from each theater's unique food and beverage menu while enjoying the film of their choice.

The e-cards may be used for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and other scheduled concert films such as CARLOS: The Santana Journey Global Premiere (Sept. 23, 24 & 27 at select locations), IU Concert: The Golden Hour (Sept. 28 & 30 at select locations) and K-LOVE Live at Red Rocks (Nov. 6 & 7 at select locations), as well as a slate of other highly anticipated arthouse and blockbuster films. Films scheduled to open during the fall and winter of 2023 include French mystery/thriller Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers starring Paul Giamatti, Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins, A24's Dream Scenario, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, Marvel Studios' The Marvels, and DC Comics' Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Guests will also be able to enjoy upcoming holiday-themed signature programming at select locations such as Hitchcocktober, Four Weeks of Christmas, and a Christmas-themed Pajama Party providing fun for the entire family.

Get the all-access scoop on tickets, showtimes, and more via the Angelika Film Center App and website at For more information on bookings and available showtimes, or to inquire about arranging larger parties, guests should contact the theater directly. Please follow us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube.

About Reading International, Inc.

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), an internationally diversified cinema and real estate company, is a leading entertainment and real estate company, engaged in the development, ownership and operation of cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The family of Reading brands includes cinema brands: Reading Cinemas, Angelika Film Centers, Consolidated Theatres, and the State Cinema in Tasmania; live theatres operated by Liberty Theatres in New York City; and signature property developments, including Newmarket Village, Cannon Park, and The Belmont Common in Australia, Courtenay Central in New Zealand, and 44 Union Square in New York City.

Additional information about Reading can be obtains at the Company's website at .

