Tripleblind Appoints Prat Moghe As CEO And Announces New AI Privacy Platform

BOSTON & KANSAS, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TripleBlind , the leader in AI and data privacy, today announced the appointment of former Cloudera Executive Vice President (EVP), Prat Moghe, as its new CEO. The company also announced its AI Privacy Platform to ensure automatic end-to-end privacy protection across the breadth of the full AI lifecycle from analytics, training, prompting, and inferencing.



The new platform is built on patented AI BlindingTM technologies, such as Blind Learning and Blind Inferencing, that provide industry leading price performance and accuracy for privacy enhancement for all AI workloads. From its inception, TripleBlind has focused on developing the most performant and usable technologies that ensure privacy between AI models and sensitive data. TripleBlind has partnered with leading healthcare providers to develop transformative platforms to privately discover, validate and deploy AI algorithms on de-identified data to accelerate patient outcomes.

Enterprise leaders are aware of the transformative potential of AI. These applications hold the promise of unlocking an impressive economic windfall, estimated at $2.6 trillion to $4.4 trillion annually across various industries (McKinsey, 2023). However, their enthusiasm is tempered by the pressing concern of data privacy, as 77% of enterprises identify the evolving regulatory landscape as an obstacle to the widespread adoption of Large Language Models (LLMs).

“Balancing the promise of Gen AI's growth, particularly LLMs, with the need to safeguard privacy has become a challenge for forward-thinking leaders. As a key tenet of responsible AI, privacy of sensitive data in use is an open challenge today,” said Riddhiman Das, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at TripleBlind.“I am thrilled to team up with Prat to launch our platform at a time when organizations look to actualize the massive impact AI can deliver.”

Prat Moghe was recently appointed as CEO at TripleBlind to spearhead the growth of TripleBlind's team, customer base, and product offerings. Moghe brings a wealth of experience in building and scaling category creating technology leaders in data and analytics including Cloudera and Netezza, as well as growing early-stage startups through product market fit.

“TripleBlind's AI Privacy Platform is the result of years of research and multiple inventions by some of the most brilliant minds in cryptography and privacy. I am excited to be part of the team to help accelerate the growth of responsible AI powered by enterprise data,” said Prat Moghe, CEO at TripleBlind.“A growing number of healthcare systems and enterprises are excited to partner with us, and we're looking forward to welcoming them to our early access program.”

"As we launch our VELOCITY platform to help the pharmaceutical industry with data science insights on-demand, Sentier is coming to the market with new Gen AI-based tools. Partnering with TripleBlind provides our clients with the trust that end-to-end privacy is enabled between models and enterprise data," said Rich Sokolosky, CEO at Sentier Analytics, a leading AI company for life sciences and a member of TripleBlind's early access program.

TripleBlind's mission is to unblock AI adoption in healthcare systems and enterprises with automatic, end-to-end privacy. TripleBlind's patented AI BlindingTM technology enables privacy across the full lifecycle of AI, including analytics, training, and prompting. The TripleBlind team includes some of the world's leading cryptographers and is backed by General Catalyst, Mayo Clinic, and Accenture.

